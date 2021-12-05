Delhi nursery schools to start admission for 2022-23. Check dates, process

Delhi nursery schools to start admission for 2022-23. Check dates, process2 min read . 04:43 PM IST
- The start of admission process and availability of forms will begin on 15 December and it will end on 31 March, 2022
NEW DELHI : The admission process for nursery schools in Delhi is set to begin for the academic year 2022-23.
The start of the admission process and availability of forms will begin on 15 December 2021 and the last date of submission of application forms in schools is 7 January 2022.
The Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi will release the first list on 4 February 2022 and the admission process would end on 31 March 2022.
Parents can upload the details of children who applied to the school for admission under Open Seats on 21 January, 022.
The process of uploading marks (as per the system) given to each of the children who applied for admission under open seats will happen on 28 January 2022.
The first list of selected children will be released on 4 February 2022 and the second list will be released on 21 February 2022.
Physical classes for the primary and nursery schools had remained closed earlier owing to the Coronavirus pandemic that grappled the country. Delhi was amongst the worst hit during the second wave of the pandemic.
Schools were again asked to resume online classes by the Supreme Court and Delhi administration keeping in mind the poor air quality of the national capital. Physical classes remain closed here till further notice.
Documents Required
• Passport-size photograph of the child
• Child’s Aadhar card
• Child’s birth certificate
• Address proof
• Mother’s/Father’s/Guardian’s passport size photograph
• Family photograph (mother, father, and child)
Important Points For Parents
•Upper age limit Nursery- 4 yearsKG- 5 yearsClass 1- 6 years
•Lower age limitNursery- 3 yearsKG- 4 yearsClass 1- 5 years
The children have to be of the mentioned age of March 31, 2022.
•Application forms will be available at schools till the last date of registration at a fee of ₹25.
•The purchase of a prospectus is not mandatory.
•The age relaxation for admission of up to 30 days may be granted at the level of head of school in the minimum and upper age limit for these classes. The parents may approach the Head of School/Principal for seeking age relaxation through a manual application.
