Delhi nursery schools to start admission process tomorrow. Details here

"We welcome the decision of the government for starting the nursery admission process from tomorrow. Parents must be given a fair opportunity to choose the best school as per the needs of their child. Moreover, preschool education lays the foundation which aims at holistic development of a child’s physical, social, emotional, cognitive and creative needs. It will be a sigh of relief to parents as schools will be able to provide a congenial environment to children to explore, learn and grow when physically present in the school," said Sumedha Goel, director of MRG School, Rohini.