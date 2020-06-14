NEW DELHI: Amid shortage of hospital beds for coronavirus patients, the Aam Aadmi Party AAP-led Delhi government on Sunday declared all nursing homes, with a minimum capacity of 10 beds and up to 49 beds, as covid-19 hospitals.

This will create 5,000 new beds in the national capital, which has been severely criticised for its health infrastructure insufficient to manage and treat large number of covid-19 patients.

According to the state government's estimate, Delhi will need 80,000 beds by the end of July. With the total number of cases likely to rise to 100,000 by June end, the government is preparing to meet a demand of 15,000 hospital beds.

Currently, more than 70% of the beds in private hospitals dedicated to the treatment of covid-19 patients are occupied.

“In order to avoid intermingling of covid and non-covid patients in small & medium multi-specialty nursing homes (10 bedded to 49 bedded) and also to augment the bed capacity for covid-19 patients, all nursing homes in NCT of Delhi having bed strength of 10 beds or more upto 49 beds are declared as covid nursing homes," the state's order said.

For now, standalone eye centres, dialysis centres, maternity homes have been exempted from this order.

According to the order, the remaining nursing homes have been asked to make arrangements in the next three days. Delhi government officials will also reach out to owners of such nursing homes to iron out any issues that may occur.

Delhi has the third highest number of cases in the country. The spike in cases has put tremendous stress on the city-state's health infrastructure with large number of people alleging that there are no beds available and that they are being denied treatment.

