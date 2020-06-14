NEW DELHI : Ramping up capacity to handle more coronavirus patients, the Arvind Kejriwal government has declared small and medium multi-speciality nursing homes in Delhi as 'COVID nursing homes. The order applies to those with 10 to 49 beds but nursing homes meant for eye, ENT, dialysis, maternity homes and IVF centres have been exempted.

"In order to avoid intermingling of COVID and non-COVID patients in small and medium multi-speciality nursing homes (10 bedded to 49 bedded) and also to augment the bed capacity for COVID-19 patients, all nursing homes in NCT of Delhi having bed strength of 10 beds or more up to 49 beds are declared as COVID nursing homes," Delhi government order said.

All such nursing homes have been asked to make their COVID beds functional within 3 days of the issuance of the order failing which action would be initiated against the defaulter nursing home.

Last month, the Delhi government had directed 117 nursing homes and private hospitals having bed strength of at least 50 beds to reserve a minimum 20% of their total bed strength for COVID-19 patients.

The occupancy of the beds earmarked for COVID patients is displayed on a real-time basis on the Delhi Corona App. More than 70 per cent COVID beds in the private sector are already occupied. Further, it is projected that there would be a requirement of over 15,000 COVID beds till June 30 and by the end of first fortnight of July, the requirement would further swell up to more than 33,000 COVID beds.

In the meantime, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will hold a meeting with Delhi LG Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and members of State Disaster Management Authority to review the preparations with regard to COVID-19 in Delhi.

The Delhi government estimates that there will be around 2.25 lakh cases till July 15 and the cases will reach around 5.5 lakh till July 31.

