Delhi: Nursing staff to be on strike from Wednesday

Delhi: Nursing staff to be on strike from Wednesday2 min read . 01 Nov 2022
- The Delhi Nurses Federation (DNF) will hold a protest from 2 to 4 November demanding regularization of services and long-due promotion
To demand regularization of services and long-due promotions, the nursing staff of Delhi-run government hospitals will go on a two-hour strike from Wednesday. The strike will run from 2 November to 4 November, under the Delhi Nurses Federation (DNF).
"Arvind Kejriwal government's health secretary and health minister are not serious about the problems of nurses. That's why there will be a symbolic strike," the DNF tweeted. "We apologize for the inconvenience and difficulty that patients will have to face during the strike," it said.
The Secretary General of the Federation, Liladhar Ramchandani, informed that there are 8,000 sanctioned positions, but only 6,000 nurses are working.
The DNF also marched to the Delhi secretariat to press for their demands, which included regularization of services, long-overdue promotions, and the creation of new positions.
"Three new hospitals have come up and the staff from the other government hospitals has been diverted there. There has been an addition of beds but no addition to nursing staff," he told PTI. "Tomorrow, we will be on a strike during peak hours. The emergency and ICU services won't be impacted. Only the OPD services and wards will be affected since nursing staff will not work from 9-11 am," Ramchandani said.
In other news from the city, the Commission for Air Quality Management on Tuesday directed the government of the National Capital Territory to intensify measures to improve the air quality of the city and deploy water sprinklers and anti-smog guns round-the-clock to check spiraling air pollution levels in the city.
Amid the calm winds and continuing cases of farm fires in Punjab, the city is reporting its worst 24-hour air quality index for the year, which reached above 424.
"Since construction is banned, for now, the city government can utilize the anti-smog guns and sprinklers available with these agencies," a CAQM official said.
