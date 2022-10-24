Delhi off the list of 10 most polluted cities of Asia; find out which Indian cities are on the list2 min read . 07:04 AM IST
- For the first time, Delhi remained off the list of 10 most polluted cities of Asia in which 8 Indian cities were featured
Nothing seems to go right for India's efforts to tackle pollution as eight Indian cities are featured in the list of the top 10 most polluted cities of Asia. Gurugram, with the worst air quality, topped the list released by World Air Quality Index. Interestingly, with several efforts to tackle climate change, Delhi has managed to remain off the list this time.
World Air Quality Index aims to raise public awareness about air pollution and provide people with unified data on global air quality.
On Sunday morning, Gurugram topped the list with an air quality index (AQI) of 679, followed by Dharuhera town near Rewari with an AQI of 543 and Muzaffarpur in Bihar with an AQI of 316.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
Other Indian cities featured on the list are Talkator, Lucknow (AQI 298), DRCC Anandpur, Begusarai (AQI 269), Bhopal Chauraha, Dewas (AQI 266), Khadakpada, Kalyan (AQI 256), Darshan Nagar and Chhapra (AQI 239).
Apart from India, Xiaoshishang Port in Luzhou in China and Bayankhoshuu in Mongolia are also featured in the list.
Delhi remaining off the list is noteworthy as the air quality of the city is expected to worsen like every year during the ongoing festival season combined with winter. The Union and Delhi government have taken several steps to provide better air quality to residents and its effects are visible now.
With a 12-point action plan, the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) subcommittee enforced Stage II measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR.
The Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) entails only mechanical sweeping of roads and closing of coal-fired tandoors in restaurants and hotels. The rules also include banning the general use of diesel-powered generator sets (except for emergency and industrial services). The parking fee for private vehicles will be increased with the push for the use of electric/CNG buses as well as metro service for public transport.
Delhi Government also announced a 15-point Winter Action Plan to combat air pollution.
