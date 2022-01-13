Offices of the Chartered Accountants and Income Tax practitioners have been included in the exempted category by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

This comes days after the state government ordered the closure of all private offices in Delhi, except those which have been exempted.

The private offices, which were till now operating with 50% workforce, have been asked to follow the practice of work from home.

The DDMA had also directed the closing of restaurants and bars in the city. However, restaurants have been allowed home delivery and take away food items.

The authority had included private banks, all Microfinance Institutions, offices of companies providing essential services, insurance/mediclaim companies, offices of pharma companies needed for management of production and distribution, entities or Intermediaries regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), all Non-banking financial companies, or NBFCs, offices of advocates if operations of courts, tribunals or commissions of enquiries are on and courier services.

The authority had also stated that the e-passes issued for movement connected to "essential goods and services" or "exempted category", shall be valid during the entire duration of imposition of weekend and night curfew in view of surge in Covid-19 cases.

"As per the previous orders, movement of the individuals for the activities specified as 'Essential goods and Services' or 'Exempted category' as prescribed in DDMA order have been allowed for movement during night curfew and weekend curfew with the possession of e-pass (in soft or hard copy) only," DDMA said in an official order.

"In this context, it is clarified that e-pass possessed by a person on or after January 4 ( from the date of issuance of DDMA order) for movement connected to 'Essential goods and services' or 'Exempted category', shall be valid during the entire period of imposition of night curfew and weekend curfew," it added.

