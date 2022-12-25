Officials to physically visit all government hospitals in Delhi and ascertain their preparedness to deal with Covid amid surge in cases in some countries, said authorities on Sunday.
Officials to physically visit all government hospitals in Delhi and ascertain their preparedness to deal with Covid amid surge in cases in some countries, said authorities on Sunday.
In accordance with the central government's directions, a mock drill will be conducted across all city government hospitals on Tuesday.
In accordance with the central government's directions, a mock drill will be conducted across all city government hospitals on Tuesday.
Delhi Health Secretary Amit Singla chaired a meeting with all district magistrates on Sunday morning and directed them to visit all hospitals and prepare an inventory of beds and equipment available there, a district official said.
Delhi Health Secretary Amit Singla chaired a meeting with all district magistrates on Sunday morning and directed them to visit all hospitals and prepare an inventory of beds and equipment available there, a district official said.
"From Monday onwards, we are going to physically assess the situation at the government hospitals with regard to the availability of beds, oxygen cylinders, ventilators etc. These details will be available on a Delhi government portal for public viewing from Tuesday," another official reported news agency PTI.
"From Monday onwards, we are going to physically assess the situation at the government hospitals with regard to the availability of beds, oxygen cylinders, ventilators etc. These details will be available on a Delhi government portal for public viewing from Tuesday," another official reported news agency PTI.
The Delhi government's coronavirus dashboard was last updated on December 12. "Real-time data will be available on the portal from Tuesday," the official said.
The Delhi government's coronavirus dashboard was last updated on December 12. "Real-time data will be available on the portal from Tuesday," the official said.
An official from the northeast district said that Covid testing is likely to be ramped up soon. At present around 2,500 to 3,000 tests are being conducted in the entire city.
An official from the northeast district said that Covid testing is likely to be ramped up soon. At present around 2,500 to 3,000 tests are being conducted in the entire city.
"Meetings are being held with resident welfare organisations and non-government organisations.They are being asked to create awareness about the emerging situation.
"Meetings are being held with resident welfare organisations and non-government organisations.They are being asked to create awareness about the emerging situation.
"We are likely to launch a door-to-door drive to provide booster doses to vulnerable populations," the official said.
"We are likely to launch a door-to-door drive to provide booster doses to vulnerable populations," the official said.
A northwest district official said they are asking everyone to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour -- maintaining at least two-feet distance, using masks, avoiding crowded places etc.
A northwest district official said they are asking everyone to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour -- maintaining at least two-feet distance, using masks, avoiding crowded places etc.
A southeast Delhi district official said the situation doesn't seem alarming right now, but "we are completely prepared".
A southeast Delhi district official said the situation doesn't seem alarming right now, but "we are completely prepared".
"We are also going to collate bed availability data at private hospitals which had played a key role in handling the situation during previous Covid waves," he said.
"We are also going to collate bed availability data at private hospitals which had played a key role in handling the situation during previous Covid waves," he said.
On Thursday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7 of the coronavirus that is causing a surge in cases in some countries has not been detected in Delhi so far and that his government is fully geared up to tackle any eventuality.
On Thursday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7 of the coronavirus that is causing a surge in cases in some countries has not been detected in Delhi so far and that his government is fully geared up to tackle any eventuality.
Instructions have been issued to send all positive cases for genome sequencing, increase precaution dose coverage and manpower in hospitals.
Instructions have been issued to send all positive cases for genome sequencing, increase precaution dose coverage and manpower in hospitals.
Kejriwal had also directed officials to take prior approval for procurement of essential items needed and inspect machines in all hospitals.
Kejriwal had also directed officials to take prior approval for procurement of essential items needed and inspect machines in all hospitals.
The chief minister had asserted that they are self-sufficient in terms of oxygen availability and storage.
The chief minister had asserted that they are self-sufficient in terms of oxygen availability and storage.
During the second Covid wave last year, Delhi had grappled with oxygen shortage with hospitals sending out SOS messages over depleting supplies over social media.
During the second Covid wave last year, Delhi had grappled with oxygen shortage with hospitals sending out SOS messages over depleting supplies over social media.
However, experts say BF.7 should not worry India too much as a lot of people have developed immunity against the virus, either through vaccination or previous infection, unlike China where people have low immunity against Covid due to tough restrictions.
However, experts say BF.7 should not worry India too much as a lot of people have developed immunity against the virus, either through vaccination or previous infection, unlike China where people have low immunity against Covid due to tough restrictions.
"The government is proactive and its directions are scientific. One should be cautious considering the spurt in cases in several countries but any new variant of Omicron is unlikely to cause any big trouble in India," Dr Jugal Kishore, the head of the community medicine department at Safdarjung Hospital, said.
"The government is proactive and its directions are scientific. One should be cautious considering the spurt in cases in several countries but any new variant of Omicron is unlikely to cause any big trouble in India," Dr Jugal Kishore, the head of the community medicine department at Safdarjung Hospital, said.
India saw a massive third wave earlier this year and it, in a way, worked as a booster dose for a large number of people, the senior doctor said.
India saw a massive third wave earlier this year and it, in a way, worked as a booster dose for a large number of people, the senior doctor said.
Delhi has recorded 20,07,143 Covid cases and 26,521 deaths since the pandemic started in early 2020.
Delhi has recorded 20,07,143 Covid cases and 26,521 deaths since the pandemic started in early 2020.
The Centre had Saturday asked states to conduct a mock drill on December 27 to ensure readiness of health facilities including medical oxygen generation plants.
The Centre had Saturday asked states to conduct a mock drill on December 27 to ensure readiness of health facilities including medical oxygen generation plants.
From Saturday, random coronavirus testing of international passengers started at airports including those in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Indore and Goa under new guidelines that require testing of two per cent of the passengers arriving in each international flight.
From Saturday, random coronavirus testing of international passengers started at airports including those in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Indore and Goa under new guidelines that require testing of two per cent of the passengers arriving in each international flight.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Saturday said RT-PCR test would be made mandatory for passengers from China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand and that passengers arriving in India from these countries will be quarantined if found Covid-19 positive or with fever.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Saturday said RT-PCR test would be made mandatory for passengers from China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand and that passengers arriving in India from these countries will be quarantined if found Covid-19 positive or with fever.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.