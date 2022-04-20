Delhi: Ola, Uber driver postpone strike for 15 days after govt's assurance

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
This comes as the Delhi government on Wednesday said it will constitute a fare revision committee, which will be headed by the special commissioner (state transport authority)
After the Delhi government set up a committee for fare revision of autos and taxis, drivers of ride-hailing apps such as Ola and Uber stated that they are postponing their strike for 15 days.
“We had a meeting with transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday. He assured us that he would consider our demands and asked us to wait for 10 days," Ravi Rathore, the president of Sarvodaya Drivers' Welfare Association, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
"Today, they have formed a fare revision committee. So keeping these things in mind we decided to postpone our strike for 15 days," he added.
The cab drivers staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday to press for their demands.
Rathore said the cabs drivers will return to work on Thursday.
This comes as the Delhi government on Wednesday said it will constitute a fare revision committee, which will be headed by the special commissioner (state transport authority).
Other members in the panel include the deputy commissioner and deputy controller of accounts, two nominated district transport officers and a technical expert.
The committee will also include members of civil society including representatives from resident welfare associations (RWA), commuters, and students.
Commenting on the step taken by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Gahlot said in a statement: "The Kejriwal government understands the plight of drivers and owners who are affected by the rising fuel prices. Over the last two days, I have met with many auto and taxi unions and discussed various issues they are facing."
"The fare revision committee has been formulated and directions have already been issued to provide a report as early as possible. I assure you that we will come up with a solution that is amicable to drivers/owners and commuters alike," he added.
The decision came after the Delhi government received various representations from auto and taxi unions putting forth their demands like increasing fares and subsidy on CNG.
With a fresh hike of ₹2.5 per kg in CNG prices, the drivers of auto-rickshaws, taxis, and cabs had gone on a strike on Monday.
