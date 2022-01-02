Delhi Omicron cases: 138 patients detected positive in LNJP hospital in a month

A total of 138 cases of Omicron variant has been reported in Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital (LNJP) in the past month. Dr Suresh Kumar, LNJP MD told ANI news agency that of the 138 cases, 95 returned home after recovering. Among the omicron-infected patients were five kids. As many as 3 kids also tested Omicron positive, and two have been discharged, Dr Kumar added.

"In last one month, 138 Omicron cases here - 95 returned home after recovering. 3 kids also tested Omicron positive- 2 discharged, the remaining kid who's still admitted is stable; the vaccinated group has fewer symptoms than the unvaccinated one," Dr Suresh Kumar, LNJP MD said.

Overall, Delhi has logged 351 cases of Omicron variants to date, according to the union health ministry's data.

Besides, Delhi recorded a massive surge in daily Covid-19 infections with 2,716 fresh cases on the first day of the new year, the highest since May 21. While the positivity rate rose to 3.64%.

While the emergence of the new Omicron variant has sparked fears of a third wave, there has been a constant surge in the coronavirus tally in the national capital which recorded 7,865 cases in the last seven days.

Out of 2,716 fresh infections recorded on Saturday, south Delhi has registered the maximum number of cases at 372, followed by west district (356), northwest (323), southeast (314), and Central Delhi (278). The city also recorded one death.

Active cases in Delhi on Saturday significantly mounted to 6,360 from 4,410 on Friday.

According to the Saturday bulletin, of the 8,883 dedicated COVID beds in Delhi, 247 were occupied, including by suspected cases, while 8,636 beds were lying vacant.

Amid a jump in cases of Omicron in Delhi, doctors had recently cautioned that people should avoid all gatherings and follow COVID-appropriate behaviours, else the pandemic situation may worsen given the highly transmissible nature of this variant of coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the DDMA had declared the "yellow alert'' under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the city amid a spike in cases following the emergence of the Omicron variant.

The alert entails restrictions like night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, the opening of shops selling non-essential items on an odd-even basis, and halved seating capacity in Metro trains and buses, among other things.

