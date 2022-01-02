Delhi Omicron cases: 138 patients detected positive in LNJP hospital in a month

A total of 138 cases of Omicron variant has been reported in Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital (LNJP) in the past month. Dr Suresh Kumar, LNJP MD told ANI news agency that of the 138 cases, 95 returned home after recovering. Among the omicron-infected patients were five kids. As many as 3 kids also tested Omicron positive, and two have been discharged, Dr Kumar added.

