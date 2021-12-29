National capital Delhi, which has reported the most number of omicron cases in the country so far, has not witnessed any severe symptoms so far. According to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, the city has not seen a single case of Omicron patients which required Oxygen support.

In Delhi, the LNJP hospital is majorly doing the treatment of Omicron patients. Recently, the doctors working at the Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP) said that multi-vitamins and paracetamol tablets were only given to Omicron patients for the treatment.

The doctors said 90% of the patients were "asymptomatic" and the rest showed mild symptoms like "sore throat, low-grade fever, and body ache".

The national capital has reported 238 cases of Covid-19 of which 57 patients have been discharged.

According to Jain, the Covid positivity rate has jumped to 1% in Delhi with 496 new cases reported on Tuesday. He said the cases have increased with the arrival of international flights.

"Mostly it has been seen that the family members of those who have returned from foreign countries get affected by the Omicron variant of the virus. But everyone needs to take precautions," he added.

Meanwhile, long queues of people were seen outside various Delhi Metro stations on Wednesday morning, a day after new restrictions were put in place by authorities.

The Delhi government yesterday sounded a yellow alert in the city, allowing only 50% of the seating capacity in metros and other public transport. Many also took to Facebook and Twitter to share pictures of such queues outside stations.

