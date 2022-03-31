Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Delhi: Omicron found in all 442 Covid samples genome sequenced in March

Delhi: Omicron found in all 442 Covid samples genome sequenced in March

Delhi had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.
1 min read . 10:11 PM IST Livemint

  • In fact, 578 samples of people who died due to COVID-19 between January and March were genome sequenced, of which 560 samples, around 97% found infected with the Omicron variant.

Omicron was detected in all the 442 samples of Delhi's Covid positive patients' that genome sequenced, official data revealed. In fact, 578 samples of people who died due to COVID-19 between January and March were genome sequenced, of which 560 samples, around 97% found infected with the Omicron variant.

The laboratories had received 776 samples in March. However, 442 samples were found viable and all of them were found to be infected with the Omicron variant. None of the samples had the Delta variant or its sub-lineages.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. On Thursday, the city reported 113 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.49 per cent.

Delhi had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic. The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was largely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus.

