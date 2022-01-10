Dine-in services in Delhi restaurants are likely to be discontinued amid covid surge, according to ANI sources. A review meeting over the COVID-19 of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) was held in the national capital to decide on the more restriction to be imposed in the city amid the increase in the cases.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal chaired the meeting.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Revenue Minister Kailash Gehlot, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, and several health department officials were present in the meeting.

DDMA in its last meeting had decided to impose a weekend lockdown in Delhi.

DDMA last week ordered the closure of schools, colleges, cinemas, and gyms with immediate effect and put various restrictions on the functioning of shops and public transport as a yellow alert was sounded under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The night curfew has also been imposed from 10 pm (earlier 11 pm) to 5 am in the national capital.

Delhi had logged 22,751 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Sunday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.