Covid in Delhi: 92% of deceased patients whose samples were tested in January were infected with Omicron variant of Covid, according to a report in PTI. The samples were taken from patients who had died of Covid in Delhi and they were analysed at genome sequence labs in January.

According to the report, a total of 310 samples were sent to labs, out of which 98 were analysed. Of these, 90 were detected with Omicron, or nearly 92%, the report said citing data shared during a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) held on Friday.

One sample was detected with Delta variant, while rest had those belonging to other categories.

Over 750 deaths were reported due to Covid in Delhi during the month of January. The third wave in the national capital was driven by the highly infectious varinat, Omicron.

Also, 3,597 samples were analysed at genome sequence labs in January, out of which Omicron was detected in 2,833 samples, or about 79%.

Delta variant was detected in 14% of these samples, and rest seven per cent belonged to other categories.

Delhi on Friday reported 2,272 fresh Covid cases with the positivity rate of 3.85%.

