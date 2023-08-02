Delhi on alert: Fresh violence in Gurugram on Tuesday night has put the national capital of India on an alert. The Delhi Police enhanced patrolling in the national capital on Tuesday after an alert was sounded following communal clashes in Gurugram and adjoining areas in Haryana. A senior police officer said the force is prepared to respond to any situation arising in the national capital as a result of such incidents in neighbouring areas.

"Keeping North Delhi safe & serene! Police deploy cutting-edge drone survey to watch over the area, ensuring harmony prevails and public safety remains top-notch," the Delhi Police tweeted. The two-day violence in the neighbouring Haryana which started from Nuh and then spread to Gurugram killed five. The Gurugram Police urged people to not pay heed to rumours and dial 112 in case of any help.

Catch all the latest updates on Nuh violence here

Here is what we know so far in Haryana violence that erupted in Nuh and now moved to NCR Gurgaon

Nuh violence: 5 killed

Five people have been killed so far in the violence that erupted on Monday. Four people, including two home guards, died and many others injured in Nuh, where mobs tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession, while a naib imam was killed at a mosque in Gurugram.

VHP to hold protest in Noida against violence in Haryana

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) said it will hold a "major demonstration" in Noida on Wednesday to protest against the communal violence in Haryana.

VHP's publicity chief Rahul Dubey said the protest march would start from the Noida stadium in Sector 21A towards Rajnigandha Chowk in Sector 16, news agency PTI reported.

The demonstration is being planned at a time when restrictions under CrPC section 144 are placed in Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

List of violence-hit areas in Gurugram

Badshahpur which is on the Gurugram-Sohna road, Pataudi Chowk, Sector 67, Sector 70, Sector 57.

The security has been strengthened in the adjoining districts of Nuh — Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram — in light of the violence.

Nuh clashes part of 'bigger conspiracy': Haryana CM Khattar

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar called the incident “unfortunate" and said that clashes broke out at several places and that a big conspiracy seems behind the violence.

"This is an unfortunate incident. A Yatra was being organised during which some people conspired an attack Yatris and the police. Violent incidents were reported at several places. There seems to be a big conspiracy behind this," said Khattar.

“Heavy police have been deployed in Nuh district and nearby areas. Curfew has also been imposed in Nuh and Section 144 has been imposed in some places. Around 44 FIRs have been registered and 70 people have been taken into custody. Strict actions will be taken against them," added Khattar.

-With agency inputs