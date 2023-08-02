Delhi on alert as Haryana violence spreads from Nuh to Gurgaon. Top developments

Delhi on alert: Fresh violence in Gurugram on Tuesday night has put the national capital of India on an alert. The Delhi Police enhanced patrolling in the national capital on Tuesday after an alert was sounded following communal clashes in Gurugram and adjoining areas in Haryana. A senior police officer said the force is prepared to respond to any situation arising in the national capital as a result of such incidents in neighbouring areas.

