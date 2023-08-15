Delhi on alert as Hathnikund Barrage water flow set to increase

Delhi on alert as Hathnikund Barrage water flow set to increase2 min read 15 Aug 2023, 12:33 AM IST
'We are monitoring the situation. The water level may increase but a grave situation is unlikely, Delhi government's Irrigation and Flood Control Department officials said
With torrential rains in upper catchment areas of the Yamuna--Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, --and the water released into the Yamuna from the Hathnikund Barrage increased on Monday morning. The water level of Yamuna river at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) stood at 203.48 metres at 3 pm and is rising further.