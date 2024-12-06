As farmers gear up for a significant march to Delhi, authorities brace for potential traffic chaos and unrest. With schools closed in Ambala and police on high alert, the protests center around demands for minimum support prices and justice for past injustices. Will the march remain peaceful?

Delhi is preparing for a potential traffic nightmare this week as protesting farmers plan to march towards the national capital in a "Dilli Chalo" movement. The march, set to begin from the Shambhu border, is expected to cause significant disruptions, prompting authorities to take stringent measures to manage the situation.

Delhi Police have been placed on high alert and are ready to manage any disturbances at key border points like Singhu.

Farmers' Protest: Prohibitory Orders Imposed in Haryana -The Ambala administration has imposed Section 163 of BNSS, restricting the assembly of five or more people in the district. Notices have been issued to farmers at the protest site near Shambhu border, urging them to comply with the restrictions.

-Orders were also given to all government and private schools to remain closed today in Ambala district in view of farmers' Dilli Chalo march.

The orders were issued to curb any potential unrest or clashes along the Haryana-Delhi border.

Farmers' Protest March to Delhi: Key Details - Foot March to Parliament: The farmers' foot march is set to begin tomorrow at 1 pm from the Shambhu border protest site. This marks the second such march planned this week. A similar march was attempted on Monday by farmers from Uttar Pradesh, which caused massive traffic disruptions around Noida before they were stopped by the authorities.

- Heavy Police Deployment: The Ambala-Delhi border has been barricaded by police in anticipation of the protest. To maintain order, central paramilitary forces have been deployed along the Haryana side of the border, and multi-layer barricading has been set up.

- Singhu Border Under Tight Security: A senior police officer informed PTI, saying that a significant police presence will be stationed at the Singhu border, a critical point on the Delhi-Chandigarh highway, to prevent any clashes. Currently, local police are enforcing the GRAP-4 measures to ensure law and order is maintained.

- Assurances for Peaceful March: On December 6, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher met with the Ambala Superintendent of Police to inform them of the planned march. Pandher assured the authorities that the protest would be peaceful and that traffic would not be obstructed along the route.

Background of the Ongoing Faremers' Protests -Farmers, primarily from Punjab, are demanding a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) for crops. Their previous attempts to march towards Delhi in February 2023 were thwarted by security forces at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points.

-Since then, farmers under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been camping at these locations, continuing their fight for their demands.

Protesting Farmers' Demands -Along with a legal guarantee for MSP, farmers are also demanding a debt waiver, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, and a halt to electricity tariff hikes.