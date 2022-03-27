Delhi on course to reach per capita income levels of Singapore by 2047: Manish Sisodia

We have come up with the number – 20 lakh jobs in next five years – after extensive research. Our economic team has done deep research with the market. About 150 meetings have been held with Delhi traders, associations, markets. We have tried to understand how will these segments will get the growth and what the government can do to get that growth. We have created a database on how many jobs can be created if their growth is restored. We have included all these sectors in the budget that would generate jobs. So about 8-10 sectors have been identified for pushing growth and job creation. These include retail sector, food and beverages, logistics and supply chain, travel & tourism, entertainment, construction, real estate, electronics, EVs information and green energy. To implement the policies focused on employment generation about ₹4,500 crore will be required during the next 5 years. An outlay of ₹800 crore is proposed for all these programmes for FY23. The aim is to increase the percentage of the working population of Delhi from 33% to 45% in the next five years.