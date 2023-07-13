Delhi on extreme flood alert as Yamuna water enters homes | Five shocking videos from affected areas1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 08:43 AM IST
Delhi battles with overflowing Yamuna River, police evacuate over 750 people and 250 cattle. Several schools closed. Water level breaches danger mark.
As Delhi battles with the overflowing Yamuna River, police started evacuations and shifted more than 750 people along with 250 cattle to safer places on Wednesday. The Yamuna water level reached 208.05 meters at 10 pm yesterday. A total of 10 schools in low-lying areas of Delhi's Civil Lines zone, 7 in Shahadra will be closed today due to a flood-like situation.
2) Water from overflowing Yamuna river reaches ITO.
3) Low-lying areas of Wazirabad face flooding as river Yamuna overflows and enters a few residential areas of Delhi.
4) Area near Old Yamuna bridge - 'Loha Pul' flooded with water.
5) Police and local administration rescued people along with their livestock from the Yamuna floodplains in Delhi.