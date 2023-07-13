As Delhi battles with the overflowing Yamuna River , police started evacuations and shifted more than 750 people along with 250 cattle to safer places on Wednesday. The Yamuna water level reached 208.05 meters at 10 pm yesterday. A total of 10 schools in low-lying areas of Delhi's Civil Lines zone, 7 in Shahadra will be closed today due to a flood-like situation.

The national capital has recorded a rapid increase in the Yamuna water level over the last few days. It shot up from 203.14 metres at 11 am on Sunday to 205.4 at 5 pm on Monday, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 metres 18 hours earlier than expected.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday issued an advisory for some of the cremation grounds near the Yamuna river in view of its rising water level following incessant rainfall.

The Delhi police has also imposed section 144 CrPC as a precautionary measure in the flood-prone areas in Delhi.

It said there is a possibility of water entering into the Nigam Bodh Ghat which can hamper cremation activities, and requested people to not to use the cremation ground. The civic body has advised people to use nearby cremation grounds instead.

In the wake of swollen Yamuna River, 45 boats; 17 pertaining to Boat Club and 28 pertaining to Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department have been put on duty for ‘Munadi’/awareness, evacuation and rescue work.

A look at five shocking videos of flood-like situation in Delhi

1) Civil Lines area of Delhi flooded, latest visuals from the area.