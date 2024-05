Temperature in Delhi soared to a record-high 50.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

IMD, which reported "severe heat-wave conditions", recorded the temperature in Delhi suburb of Mungeshpur, breaking the landmark 50 degree Celsius mark for the first time in the national capital.

