IMD recorded a landmark 50 degree Celsius mark for the first time

Temperature in Delhi soared to a record-high 50.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

IMD, which reported "severe heat-wave conditions", recorded the temperature in Delhi suburb of Mungeshpur, breaking the landmark 50 degree Celsius mark for the first time in the national capital.

