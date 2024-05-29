Delhi on fire: Capital city hits record 50.5 degrees as IMD predicts 'severe heat-wave conditions'
IMD recorded a landmark 50 degree Celsius mark for the first time
Temperature in Delhi soared to a record-high 50.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
IMD, which reported "severe heat-wave conditions", recorded the temperature in Delhi suburb of Mungeshpur, breaking the landmark 50 degree Celsius mark for the first time in the national capital.
