Delhi on ‘flash flood risk’ as national capital braces for heavy rain; IMD issues thunderstorm alert for multiple states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a weather alert for 4 May, warning against thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and hailstorm over Northwest, Central and East India.

IMD in a post on X stated, “Isolated to scattered thunderstorms ⛈️, lightning ⚡, gusty winds (40–60 kmph) and hailstorm 🌨️ likely over Northwest, Central & East India during 04–05 May 2026.”

At the same time, Delhi is on flash flood risk as heavy rains are expected in the national capital. According to Google, flooding may occur over the next 24 hours.

Also Read | Delhi weather today: Rains lash national capital amid IMD red alert

View full Image View full Image Delhi is on flash flood risk, as per Google.

Along with this advisory it issued a set of guidelines, urging citizens to take precautionary measures to stay safe during extreme weather conditions.

Stay indoors during thunderstorms

Avoid taking shelter under trees

Unplug electrical appliances

Drive carefully and avoid waterlogged areas

Secure loose outdoor items

Several states are on IMD's orange alert for heavy rainfall, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Sikkim.

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IMD in its latest press release said, “Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-50 kmph) likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi on 05th & 06th and on 10th and West Uttar Pradesh on 05th & 06th; East Uttar Pradesh on 06th & 07th ; isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) likely over west Rajasthan during 04th -07th and East Rajasthan during 04th -08th May.”

According to IMD, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over

Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on 04th May.

Arunachal Pradesh on 04th & 05th May.

Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 04th May

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 04th -06th May

Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha on 04th May

Bihar on 04th & 06th May. Delhi weather today The weather bulletin further forecasted thundersquall and hailstorm activity in Delhi today.