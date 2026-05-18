Delhi on fuel austerity measures: WFH advisory issued, Delhi Metro to run 24 extra trips, DTC to increase connectivity

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has started running six additional trains and 24 additional trips across its entire network from Monday, aligning with PM Modi's appeal to encourage public to commute using public transport. Amid ongoing energy crisis, the Prime Minister urged the public to conserve fuel and switch to fuel saving alternatives from private vehicle use.

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DMRC in a post on X stated, “Operational Preparedness for Increased Demand: Anticipating a likely shift from road to Metro in the extant scenario, DMRC will introduce 24 additional train trips from 06 additional trains every Monday starting from 18th May 2026 and on other days, as and when required."

The post added, "This capacity expansion aims to ensure uninterrupted service and efficient passenger management during increased passenger journeys. DMRC will be closely monitoring any surge in demand to take any action required to meet the demand.”

“DMRC remains committed to supporting national priorities of reducing fuel dependency, promoting sustainable mobility, enhancing commuter convenience and strengthening economic resilience,” Hindustan Times quoted principal executive director, corporate communications, DMRC, Anuj Dayal as saying.

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Delhi govt issues WFH advisory Recognising the importance of ensuring energy security at a time when the world is facing energy crisis due to West Asia war, Delhi's Labour Department also issued an advisory. The Delhi government in its advisory urged private companies and organisations to adopt a two-day work-from-home policy and make changes to office timings. Besides this, Rekha Gupta-led state government urged employees to avail car-pooling and public transport due to global energy uncertainties.

The advisory issued on 17 May stated, “In order to contribute to national fuel conservation efforts, all employers of industrial establishments, factories, shops and commercial establishments in Delhi, including IT, IT Enabled Services (ITES), among others are strongly encouraged to implement a minimum of two days of work-from-home per week.”

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It added, “Employers are requested to sensitize their workforce about the national importance of fuel conservation during the current crisis and to actively motivate employees to adopt fuel-saving commuting practices.”

To support the fuel-saving initiatives amid global uncertainties, the advisory also suggested implementation of staggered working hours to reduce peak-hour vehicular load on roads. These measures come in the backdrop of increased Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices in cities like Delhi and Mumbai by ₹2 per kg on 15 May. Fuel prices, including that of petrol and diesel were hiked by ₹3 per litre. The second revision in CNG prices came on Sunday when rates were increased by Re 1 per kg across Delhi-NCR.

DTC to increase connectivity According to HT report, DTC, which is operating around 1,500 DEVi buses at 52 Metro stations, will increase connectivity through last-mile deployment. To provide last-mile services from Metro stations to offices, DMRC, with the support of IOCL, has started a hydrogen-based bus service in the Central Vista area.

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