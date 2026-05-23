Delhi on heatwave alert for 6 days amid 44°C spike in mercury; IMD issues red warning for 4 states — full forecast here

Weather today: Delhi is on heatwave alert for 6 days amid 44.4°C spike in mercury. The Ridge area of national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 44°C on Frida, followed by Mangeshpur at 44.1°C. As most of India battles heatwave conditions, the maximum temperatures during the day were in the range of 45 to 47°C over central India, adjoining Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, east and north Peninsular India. Maharashtra's Brahmpuri reported the highest maximum temperature of 47.2°C on 23 April.

Amid heatwave conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, several other states are on orange alert, including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Odisha.

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View full Image View full Image Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh are on IMD's red alert for heatwave.

Warning about prevailing extreme weather conditions, IMD in its latest weather bulletin stated, “Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions likely to continue to prevail over plains of northwest India, Central & East India and parts of Peninsular India during next 6-7 days.” It further forecasted possibility of isolated heavy to very rainfall over Kerala, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, northeast and adjoining east India during many days of the week.

A brief timeline for heatwave conditions over specific regions IMD predicted heatwave conditions in the following regions:

In isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh during till 28 May with severe heat wave conditions over East Uttar Pradesh and East Madhya Pradesh during same period.

In isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi till 28 May with severe heat wave conditions likely in some pockets between 24 and 27 May.

In isolated pockets over Rajasthan till 28th May with severe heat wave conditions likely in some pockets over West Rajasthan from 24 to 28 May.

In isolated pockets over Vidarbha till 28th May with severe heat wave conditions likely in isolated pockets till 26 May.

In isolated pockets over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during till 26 May with severe heat wave conditions likely in isolated pockets until 24 May.

In isolated pockets over Bihar till 24 May

In Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Telangana till 26 May

In Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand between 26 and 28 May. Besides this, hot and humid weather conditions are likely over Gangetic West Bengal till 26 May and Tamil Nadu on 23 May. Moreover, residents of Uttar Pradesh and Vidarbha can expect warm night conditions till 24 May. Similar weather conditions are likely in Odisha 26 May and in Telangana on 23 May.

The Met Department also issued an advisory, urging residents of affected areas to stay safe by following the below mentioned practices

Stay hydrated

Avoid direct sun exposure

Use sun protection

Wear light cotton clothes

Take extra care of children and elderly Delhi weather today IMD forecasted “mainly clear sky” for the day with heat wave conditions likely at a few places. While maximum temperature is expected to be 3.1°C to 5.0°C above normal in the range of 43°C to 45°C, the minimum temperature might hover around 27°C and 29°C, nearly 1.6°C to 3.0°C above normal. “Possibility of thundery development towards morning/afternoon/evening, ” IMD said.