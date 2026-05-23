Delhi on heatwave alert for 6 days amid 44°C spike in mercury; IMD issues red warning for 4 states — full forecast here

Weather today: Delhi is on heatwave alert for 6 days amid 44.4°C spike in mercury. The Ridge area of national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 44°C on Frida, followed by Mangeshpur at 44.1°C. As most of India battles heatwave conditions, the maximum temperatures during the day were in the range of 45 to 47°C over central India, adjoining Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, east and north Peninsular India. Maharashtra's Brahmpuri reported the highest maximum temperature of 47.2°C on 23 April.
Amid heatwave conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, several other states are on orange alert, including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Odisha.
Warning about prevailing extreme weather conditions, IMD in its latest weather bulletin stated, “Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions likely to continue to prevail over plains of northwest India, Central & East India and parts of Peninsular India during next 6-7 days.” It further forecasted possibility of isolated heavy to very rainfall over Kerala, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, northeast and adjoining east India during many days of the week.
IMD predicted heatwave conditions in the following regions:
Besides this, hot and humid weather conditions are likely over Gangetic West Bengal till 26 May and Tamil Nadu on 23 May. Moreover, residents of Uttar Pradesh and Vidarbha can expect warm night conditions till 24 May. Similar weather conditions are likely in Odisha 26 May and in Telangana on 23 May.
The Met Department also issued an advisory, urging residents of affected areas to stay safe by following the below mentioned practices
IMD forecasted “mainly clear sky” for the day with heat wave conditions likely at a few places. While maximum temperature is expected to be 3.1°C to 5.0°C above normal in the range of 43°C to 45°C, the minimum temperature might hover around 27°C and 29°C, nearly 1.6°C to 3.0°C above normal. “Possibility of thundery development towards morning/afternoon/evening, ” IMD said.
As most states grapple with heatwave conditions, the advance of southwest monsoon brings hope for respite in the coming days. Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of southeast Arabian Sea, Comorin Area, southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Andaman Sea, and some more parts of east central Bay of Bengal during next 2-3 days, the weather office said.
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