Delhi on high alert over possible terror threat, security enhanced around BJP office, govt offices

Delhi has been out on a high alert after the authorities received intelligence inputs, indicating a possible terror threat, and shooting incidents. The terror threat has prompted the authorities to enhance security across the city. The Delhi Police and other security agencies have intensified vigil across several sensitive locations, sources said on Saturday, May 9.
According to the reports, security has been intensified near the Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi office and several government establishments in the national capital. Security has been increased at government offices located on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in central Delhi.
“There is an alert for a terrorist attack at the Delhi State BJP office and government offices on DDU Marg, following which security has been heightened to address any potential threats. Security agencies have been alerted,” a source said.
Armed personnel have been deployed, barricading has been put up and vehicle checks have been intensified.
Sources said anti-sabotage checks are being carried out at important government buildings, political offices, markets, transport hubs and other crowded places across the city.
Bomb disposal squads, sniffer dog units and quick reaction teams, including the Delhi Fire Service have been asked to stay on alert.
"Police have been directed to maintain strict vigil on suspicious movements, unattended objects and vehicles parked in sensitive zones," the source was quoted as saying.
Security arrangements have also been strengthened at settlements and areas considered vulnerable from a law-and-order perspective; local police are conducting random checking drives and verification exercises.
The source said all district units have been instructed to remain alert and maintain close coordination with intelligence agencies and central paramilitary forces.
Senior officers are continuously monitoring the situation and reviewing security arrangements across the city, said the source.
(With agency inputs)
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