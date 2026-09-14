Delhi on IMD's alert as city braces for rainy season's last few wet spells — monsoon to withdraw soon

A fresh spell of rain is likely today over Delhi-NCR region but could be one of the last few wet spells of this rainy season as the southwest monsoon is expected to withdraw from the national capital after 21 September, PTI reported citing Meteorologists. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Delhi and neighbouring states – Haryana and Punjab — predicting heavy rain, thunderstorm, lightning and gusty wind, reaching speed of 30-40 kilometre per hour at isolated places.

Advertisement

Delhi weather today The weather office in its latest bulletin forecasted generally cloudy sky conditions for the day and stated, “A spell of very light to light rain at a few places during morning hours. Another spell of very light to light rain during afternoon to evening.”

Advertisement

Delhi maximum and minimum temperature The maximum temperature in the city is likely to be near normal, around 32°C to 34°C, and fluctuate slightly by -1.5°C to 1.5°C. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature is likely to be below normal by 1.6°C to -3.0°C and settle around 23°C to 25°C. In the coming week, minimum temperature is likely to fluctuate anywhere between 22 and 26 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature might hover somewhere between 31 and 36 degrees Celsius.

What does IMD's latest forecast say? IMD forecast suggests that wet weather conditions will persist till 17 September. With the possibility of ongoing spell to be one of the last major spells of rain in the national capital, departure of southwest monsoon is likely to be slightly delayed this year, meteorologists informed PTI.

Advertisement

Predicting heavy precipitation until Thursday, IMD stated, “Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during 16th-17th September.”

Heavy rain pounded the capital city on Friday and Saturday which was followed by a dry Sunday. So far, Delhi recorded, 562.6 mm rainfall, marking a departure of 52.6 mm from the normal range of 510 mm. According to IMD, Safdarjung, the primary weather station recorded 3.4 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on 13 April while Lodi Road, Najafgarh and Ayanagar recorded 0.5 mm each. At the same time, Palam received trace rainfall during the period, while no rain was recorded at Ridge, Pusa and Mayur Vihar.

Advertisement

Continuing its streak of satisfactory air quality days, Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index of 72 on Monday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Delhi on IMD's alert as city braces for rainy season's last few wet spells — monsoon to withdraw soon