Delhi on IMD's red alert for more rains after fresh morning showers; check nowcast rainfall warning here

Delhi woke up to heavy rains and chilly winter morning on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for North Delhi, North West Delhi, Central Delhi, North East Delhi, West Delhi, and South West Delhi. Meanwhile, others parts of Delhi are on orange alert, as per the nowcast warning.

IMD's nowcast alert issued at 1:55 AM states, “Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning (30-50 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to occur at few places of Delhi ( Rajauri Garden, Patel Nagar, Budha Jayanti Park, President House, Rajeev chauk, ITO, Dwarka, Delhi Cantt, India Gate, Akshardham, Palam, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, Nehru Stadium, IGI Airport, Vasant Vihar, R K Puram, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Vasant Kunj, Hauzkhas, Malviyanagar, Kalkaji, Mahrauli, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Ayanagar, Deramandi), NCR ( Gurugram).”

The thread added, “Light rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places of Delhi (Burari, Badili, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Azadpur, Pitampura, Delhi University, Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Pashchim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Kashmiri Gate, Seelampur, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar, Red fort, Preet Vihar), NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) during next 2 hours.”

Visuals from South Avenue and Firoz Shah Road show streets drenched after heavy Tuesday morning downpour.

The weather office issued a yellow alert for rain during the morning, afternoon and evening hours and a similar warning for 1 February.

Delhi Weather Today IMD predicted cold day conditions at a few places and in its latest weather bulletin and stated, “Generally cloudy sky. One or two spells of light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning during afternoon to night on 27 February 2026 and one or two spells of light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning with gusty winds.”

Additionally, the IMD suggested that the maximum temperature will hover around 15 to 17 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature is likely to settle around 8 degrees Celsius.

Delhi weather forecast for this week Over the coming six days, “generally or partly cloudy” conditions are expected with shallow to moderate fog. Predicting light rain on 1 February, the Meteorological Department said, “Generally cloudy sky during next 7 days except on 29 & 31 January, 2026 when it is likely to be partly cloudy sky. Shallow to moderate fog during morning hours from 28 January to 02 February 2026.”

Further, the IMD suggested that the minimum temperatures are likely to rise 4 to 5 degrees Celsius during next 24 hours and fall by 5 to 6 degrees Celsius on subsequent three days. On 28 January, 1 and 2 February, the minimum temperature is likely to be appreciably below normal by around 3.1°C to 5.0°C. Maximum temperatures are likely to be below normal (3.1°C to -5.0°C) to appreciably below normal (-3.1°C to -5.0°C) till 1 February 2026, IMD said.

Delhi AQI today A significant drop in AQI is expected as the weather office forecasted more rainfall on 27 January. For the first time in five days, the average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded a ‘very poor’ reading of 324, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. A marked deterioration in air quality was observed on Tuesday at 2:00 PM, after ‘poor’ levels reported on Monday.

