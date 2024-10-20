Delhi: One dead, two injured in firing between two groups in Jahangirpuri area

Delhi News: At least one person was killed and two others were injured in an incident of firing between two groups in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Deepak alias Patrakar.

Reports said that at least 10 rounds were fired. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The injured have been identified as Narendra and Suraj.

Police said that a preliminary inquiry revealed that there was a verbal spat between Deepak, his brother and others, and Narendra and Suraj at a park.

"Information was received from the BJRM Hospital regarding a man brought with multiple bullet injuries, who was declared dead," reported PTI quoting a senior police officer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Subsequently, information was received from the hospital regarding the admission of two men — Narendra and Suraj — with bullet injuries.

Meanwhile, police team is at the spot and further investigation is underway.

"Both the parties opened fire at each other. Deepak sustained injuries on his neck, both legs and on his back. Narendra was hit by a bullet in his back and Suraj received injuries in his leg. Deepak was declared dead," the officer said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Police added that an FIR under relevant legal provisions has been registered.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police arrested five men suspected to be involved in a gun battle in the Welcome area of northeast Delhi.

The accused were identified as Samad, Shanu, Kasim, Hasim, and Mohammad Noor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a gun battle between two groups over money near the locality's Raja Market, around 17 rounds were fired on Saturday.

A 22-year-old woman named Ifra was shot in the chest during the firing and was rushed to a hospital where she is currently under treatment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi police said that they have launched further investigation into the matter to know the main reason behind the firing incident.