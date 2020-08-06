Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi: One person arrested in 12-year-old girl's sexual assault case
Delhi: One person arrested in 12-year-old girl's sexual assault case

1 min read . 10:36 PM IST PTI

  • The accused was identified on the basis of CCTV footage and he has previous criminal records
  • On Tuesday, the minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified man when she was alone at her home in west Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested one person in connection with the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in Paschim Vihar area here, officials said.

The accused was identified on the basis of CCTV footage and he has previous criminal records, they said.

However, the identity of the accused was yet to be revealed.

On Tuesday, the minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified man when she was alone at her home in west Delhi.

The girl, who was also attacked by the man with a sharp object and has injury marks on her body, is currently undergoing treatment at the AIIMS here.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

