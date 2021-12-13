Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Monday said that Delhi government has offered one-time financial aid of ₹50,000 given to 21,235 families that reported deaths due to Covid-19.

The Delhi government has provided a one-time financial assistance of ₹50,000 to 21,235 families that lost their near ones to COVID-19, the minister said.

Separately, 9,484 of the 12,668 applications received have been approved for a monthly pension of ₹2,500, he said at a press conference here.

Under the "Mukhyamantri Covid-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana", the Delhi government has been providing a one-time financial assistance of ₹50,000 to the families of all the coronavirus victims in the city and a monthly assistance of ₹2,500 to households that have lost the sole breadwinner and for children orphaned due to the pandemic.

"A total of 25,100 applications have been received for a one-time financial aid of ₹50,000. So far, 21,235 families have been given the assistance," Gautam said.

Around 2,500 families did not avail the scheme due to various reasons, while around 1,500 will receive the aid soon, he added.

The minister said the city government has approved 9,484 of the 12,668 applications received for the monthly pension of ₹2,500.

Of the applicants, 7,955 have already started receiving the pension, he said, adding that 1,120 applications are under verification in the revenue department.

Gautam underlined that the government has been disbursing pensions as soon as the verification process is complete and the pendency is negligible.

Meanwhile, just last week the Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam was conferred the ‘Lord Buddha India Peace & Tourism Mitra Award, 2021’ in recognition of his work for humanity, peace, nature, culture and propagation of the teachings of Lord Buddha across the globe.

He received the award from the Association of Buddhist Tour Operators (ABTO) on Friday, according to a statement by the city government.

The award ceremony was organised in Bihar’s Bodh Gaya.

After receiving the award, Gautam gave a floral tribute to B R Ambedkar and sought his blessings at the Dr. Ambedkar National Memorial in Delhi.

He said crores of people of the country have suffered persecution for thousands of years due to the caste system.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.