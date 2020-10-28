The process of online bookings for high security registration number plates (HSRP) and colour-coded stickers for old vehicles in Delhi will resume from 1 November. The state govt had temporarily halted the online booking after receiving complaints from vehicle owners over delays and problems in logging in. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, met the representatives of the Society of Indian Automobiles Manufacturers (SIAM) to discuss the modalities of the same. It has been decided that the number of outlets where high security registration plates and colour coded stickers can be installed, will be increased from current 150 to 650.

"Met today with @siamindia and OEMs regarding HSRP & colour coded stickers. Highlights -

▪︎Single website URL from November 1

▪︎No of outlets increased from 150 to 650

▪︎At every stage customer will be kept informed through SMS

▪︎Option of Home Delivery will be provided." Kailash Gahlot tweeted.

Met today with @siamindia and OEMs regarding HSRP & colour coded stickers. Highlights -

▪︎Single website URL from November 1

▪︎No of outlets increased from 150 to 650

▪︎At every stage customer will be kept informed through SMS

▪︎Option of Home Delivery will be provided pic.twitter.com/EwjZAJBuP0 — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) October 27, 2020

The transport department of the Delhi government, in a recent public notice, had asked owners of vehicles registered before April 2019 to get the high security registration number plates (HSRP) and colour-coded stickers without delay.

Vehicles having valid HSRP can register for getting the colour-coded stickers at a cost of ₹100. The booking for the same will start from 1 November.

List of authorised HSRP vehicle dealers

The list of vehicle dealers authorised to fix the number plates is available on Delhi transport department's portal.

Process of applying for high security registration plates

It takes four to five days for the HSRP to be ready and delivered to the vehicle dealer. The customer will have to just go once to the dealer at the scheduled date and time to get the HSRP affixed. It takes not more than 30 minutes for the process.

Here is how you can get HSRPs and colour-coded fuel stickers for your vehicle

-You will have to contact any of the 236 vehicle dealers authorised by the Delhi government.

- The list is available on the state transport department’s website.

-To book an appointment with the chosen dealer

-Now, select the model of your vehicle, then choose Delhi and then the nearest dealer around you.

-Fill in information about the vehicle and its owner.

-You will get an OTP on your mobile phone number, enter it in the required box.

-Select a date and time to visit the dealer.

-Make the payment online. You will receive an acknowledgement via e-mail and SMS.

HSRP and color-coded stickers are mandatory

The HSRP and color-coded stickers are mandatory for all vehicles registered in National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT) and action can be taken against the vehicle owners violating the norm, under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, a senior transport department officer said. The vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, will have to get HSRP and color-coded stickers. The new vehicles registered after April 1, 2019 come equipped with these features.

Colour-coded stickers

The colour-coded stickers are meant for identifying vehicles based on their fuel type, with ‘light blue’ colour stickers for petrol and CNG, and ‘orange’ ones for diesel driven vehicles. It bears details such as the registration number, registering authority, laser-branded PIN, and engine and chassis numbers of the vehicle.

High security registration number plates (HSRP)

The HSRP is a chromium-based hologram applied by hot stamping on the number plates both at the front and back besides laser-branding of a permanent identification number.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via