The process of online bookings for high security registration number plates (HSRP) and colour-coded stickers for old vehicles in Delhi will resume from 1 November. The state govt had temporarily halted the online booking after receiving complaints from vehicle owners over delays and problems in logging in. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, met the representatives of the Society of Indian Automobiles Manufacturers (SIAM) to discuss the modalities of the same. It has been decided that the number of outlets where high security registration plates and colour coded stickers can be installed, will be increased from current 150 to 650.