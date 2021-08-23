As the effects of the second wave of Covid-19 seem to subside in the national capital, the city has been left with 228 “actual containment zones ", dipping from over 58,000 in the peak of May.

Containment zones are divided into two categories -- "scaled-down but not de-contained" and "active containment zones", the sum of which is termed "actual containment zones".

According to figures given by the revenue department, of the 228 "actual containment zones" across the city till Sunday, 149 are "active zones" and 79 are “scaled-down but not de-contained".

The New Delhi district has 115 "actual containment zones", the highest in the city, of which 73 of which are "active containment zones".

The east, south-east, and southwest districts too have "actual containment zones" in single digits at three, two, and seven, respectively.

Covid situation in city

Delhi recorded no new fatalities due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Monday. This is the fourth day in a row that the national capital has seen zero Covid deaths.

Currently, the death toll due to the disease stands at 25,079.

In addition to this, 17 more people tested positive for the virus in the duration – the lowest since 15 April last year.

The number of cumulative cases stands at 14,37,334 while 14,11,881 patients have recovered from the virus. The number of active cases has reached 459, according to the bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation is 107.

This is the 14th time since the beginning of the second wave of the pandemic that the national capital has logged zero fatality due to the disease in a day.

