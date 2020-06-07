Delhi opens borders but closes hospital doors to those from outside

“From Monday, the borders of Delhi will be opened. We felt that the hospitals may have to handle additional burden, what with the borders opening. The cabinet has decided that we need to create a balance. The Delhi government hospitals will be reserved for people from Delhi. The central government hospitals will be opened for people from anywhere. Private hospitals [are also] to be reserved for people from Delhi. However, private hospitals that do specialized treatments will be allowed to treat patients from across the country," Kejriwal said.