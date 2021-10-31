The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Sunday unveiled the national capital's first-ever dog park, where they can play, socialise and even get pampered. The NDMC has opened the dog park at Old Rajendra Nagar where people can take their pets for a stretch and stroll.

According to NDMC Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, the dog park comprises swings, green patches for canines and their pet parents.

Singh said that the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the lives of both dog and their owners severely. The dogs got confined indoors which made them fall prey to lifestyle diseases. The dog park will help the pets to stay fit, he added.

Glad to share with all Dog Lovers, work in progress of upcoming"1st Dog Park in Delhi"in our #WardNo102N at Chetak Park,Old Rajinder Ngr.This park will be unique in nature supported by NGO's where residents bring their dogs to play for good health. Team reviewed the work today pic.twitter.com/eh43QO6cFy — Paramjit Singh Rana (@RanaParamjit102) October 29, 2021

"With the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic life of pet dogs and pet parents got confined to indoors and within limited space, making them fall prey to lifestyle diseases. Delhi's first dog park will help the pets to stay fit, rejuvenate & recreate in safe open spaces like parks," Singh said.

View Full Image Delhi's first dog park

The NDMC has installed a seamless registration counter to ensure adequate safety measures for the pets and the pet parents. Assistant Deputy Commissioner, Karol Bagh Zone, Vishakha Yadav said.

The civic body also organised a free check-up and free anti-rabies vaccination camp for pets during the inaugural ceremony.

View Full Image Delhi's first dog park

The Old Rajendra Nagar's dog park is Delhi's first such park. In India, Bengaluru and Greater Hyderabad also have dog parks.

Meanwhile, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) is also working to create a dog park. The pet park will be developed in a one-acre area near Jangpura in south Delhi. The project is likely to be completed by March 2022.

SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said, the south Delhi park will have facilities like a dog trail, space for running, swimming, digging, trailing and tricks for the canines. Apart from this, a dedicated space for defecating and a provision for a waste bag dispenser to collect pet poop in the bag will also be set up. Covered dustbins will be installed to collect such waste.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.