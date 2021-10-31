Delhi opens its first-ever dog park, which has swings, caricatures. See photos

Delhi opens its first-ever dog park, which has swings, caricatures. See photos2 min read . 10:56 AM IST
Delhi news: The NDMC has opened the dog park at Old Rajendra Nagar where people can take their pets for a stretch and stroll
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhi news: The NDMC has opened the dog park at Old Rajendra Nagar where people can take their pets for a stretch and stroll
The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Sunday unveiled the national capital's first-ever dog park, where they can play, socialise and even get pampered. The NDMC has opened the dog park at Old Rajendra Nagar where people can take their pets for a stretch and stroll.
The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Sunday unveiled the national capital's first-ever dog park, where they can play, socialise and even get pampered. The NDMC has opened the dog park at Old Rajendra Nagar where people can take their pets for a stretch and stroll.
According to NDMC Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, the dog park comprises swings, green patches for canines and their pet parents.
According to NDMC Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, the dog park comprises swings, green patches for canines and their pet parents.
Singh said that the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the lives of both dog and their owners severely. The dogs got confined indoors which made them fall prey to lifestyle diseases. The dog park will help the pets to stay fit, he added.
Singh said that the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the lives of both dog and their owners severely. The dogs got confined indoors which made them fall prey to lifestyle diseases. The dog park will help the pets to stay fit, he added.
"With the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic life of pet dogs and pet parents got confined to indoors and within limited space, making them fall prey to lifestyle diseases. Delhi's first dog park will help the pets to stay fit, rejuvenate & recreate in safe open spaces like parks," Singh said.
"With the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic life of pet dogs and pet parents got confined to indoors and within limited space, making them fall prey to lifestyle diseases. Delhi's first dog park will help the pets to stay fit, rejuvenate & recreate in safe open spaces like parks," Singh said.
The NDMC has installed a seamless registration counter to ensure adequate safety measures for the pets and the pet parents. Assistant Deputy Commissioner, Karol Bagh Zone, Vishakha Yadav said.
The NDMC has installed a seamless registration counter to ensure adequate safety measures for the pets and the pet parents. Assistant Deputy Commissioner, Karol Bagh Zone, Vishakha Yadav said.
The civic body also organised a free check-up and free anti-rabies vaccination camp for pets during the inaugural ceremony.
The civic body also organised a free check-up and free anti-rabies vaccination camp for pets during the inaugural ceremony.
The Old Rajendra Nagar's dog park is Delhi's first such park. In India, Bengaluru and Greater Hyderabad also have dog parks.
The Old Rajendra Nagar's dog park is Delhi's first such park. In India, Bengaluru and Greater Hyderabad also have dog parks.
Meanwhile, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) is also working to create a dog park. The pet park will be developed in a one-acre area near Jangpura in south Delhi. The project is likely to be completed by March 2022.
Meanwhile, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) is also working to create a dog park. The pet park will be developed in a one-acre area near Jangpura in south Delhi. The project is likely to be completed by March 2022.
SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said, the south Delhi park will have facilities like a dog trail, space for running, swimming, digging, trailing and tricks for the canines. Apart from this, a dedicated space for defecating and a provision for a waste bag dispenser to collect pet poop in the bag will also be set up. Covered dustbins will be installed to collect such waste.
SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said, the south Delhi park will have facilities like a dog trail, space for running, swimming, digging, trailing and tricks for the canines. Apart from this, a dedicated space for defecating and a provision for a waste bag dispenser to collect pet poop in the bag will also be set up. Covered dustbins will be installed to collect such waste.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!