Delhi: Orange alert issued till 5 Jan as parts of Capital witness heavy rains

Delhi: Orange alert issued till 5 Jan as parts of Capital witness heavy rains1 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2021, 09:11 PM IST
- The weather office had earlier said that North India is likely to witness an intense wet spell, accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm at isolated places on 4 and 5 Jan
After Delhi-NCR witnessed rain and thunderstorm on Monday too, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the national capital till Tuesday.
The weather office had earlier said that North India is likely to witness an intense wet spell, accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm at isolated places on 4 and 5 January.
Covid-19: UK coronavirus alert level moved to 5, says report1 min read . 09:30 PM IST
EU rejects criticism for slow Covid-19 vaccine rollout across bloc2 min read . 09:17 PM IST
India’s hunt for the new Vision 20209 min read . 09:13 PM IST
Fauci: Covid-19 vaccination drive is increasing 'glimmer of hope'4 min read . 09:11 PM IST
Heavy downpour, thunder and lightning brought normal life to a standstill in Delhi and the adjoining areas. As per the IMD, both the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to rise further over the next two days with the onset of light to moderate showers on Monday.
The maximum and minimum temperature in Delhi would be around 20 and 8 degree Celsius, the IMD added.
Earlier on Sunday, heavy rainfall lashed the national capital where the minimum temperature settled at 9.9 degrees Celsius, while the maximum settled at 15.8 degrees Celsius.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.