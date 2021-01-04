Delhi: Orange alert issued till 5 Jan as parts of Capital witness heavy rains

After Delhi-NCR witnessed rain and thunderstorm on Monday too, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the national capital till Tuesday.

The weather office had earlier said that North India is likely to witness an intense wet spell, accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm at isolated places on 4 and 5 January.

Heavy downpour, thunder and lightning brought normal life to a standstill in Delhi and the adjoining areas. As per the IMD, both the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to rise further over the next two days with the onset of light to moderate showers on Monday.

The maximum and minimum temperature in Delhi would be around 20 and 8 degree Celsius, the IMD added.

Earlier on Sunday, heavy rainfall lashed the national capital where the minimum temperature settled at 9.9 degrees Celsius, while the maximum settled at 15.8 degrees Celsius.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via