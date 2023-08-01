The Delhi Services Bill, scheduled for introduction in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The controversial aims to replace an ordinance that granted the Centre control over Delhi's bureaucrats, thereby overriding a Supreme Court ruling favoring the elected government's authority in transfers and appointments. Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce the bill, while his deputy Nityanand Rai will explain the reasons behind the "immediate legislation" through the ordinance. The AAP, led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and other opposition parties, including the Congress, have vehemently opposed the ordinance. However, the YSR Congress Party, with substantial representation in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, is expected to support the bill's passage.

Delhi Ordinance today: Bill should be passed; nothing wrong, says Sandeep Dixit Former MP and senior Congress leader Sandeep Dixit today said that he supports the Central government's ordinance against the Supreme Court judgment on the powers of the government of NCT of Delhi, stating that the Bill is as per the constitutional status of the city. The senior leader's view is however opposite to that of his party Congress. Speaking to ANI, Sandeep Dikshit, who is the son of the late former Chief Minister Shiela Dikshit pointed out that Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal is well aware that if he does not get control of the vigilance department, he will be sent to jail for at least eight to ten years. "They have a majority in the Lok Sabha so the BJP should have no problem in getting this bill through the lower house. This bill should be passed, according to the constitutional status of Delhi, there is nothing wrong with this bill," Dikshit said.

Delhi ordinance bill in Lok Sabha today: What are the key changes? The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, aimed at replacing the contentious ordinance on the control of services and officers' posting in Delhi, has undergone significant changes. The bill is set to be tabled in Parliament on July 31 by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and it has already been circulated among MPs reported Hindustan Times. The Supreme Court had previously ruled in favour of the Delhi government on May 11, granting it control over services in the national capital, except for matters related to public order, land and police. The May 19 ordinance was rolled in soon after the SC verdict, by the Centre to override a Supreme Court order that granted control over the transfer and appointments of bureaucrats to the elected government in Delhi.

Delhi services bill today: Why YSR's support is critical? The Centre's bill aimed at controlling services in Delhi appears set to pass both houses of parliament, with support from the YSR Congress Party led by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh. The YSR Congress Party, with its significant representation of nine members in Rajya Sabha and 22 in Lok Sabha, has a history of backing the BJP-led government on crucial legislative matters. This support is likely to help the government easily pass the controversial Delhi bill through the Upper House, where it does not have a majority.

Delhi ordinance bill today: Amit Shah to introduce bill in Lok Sabha Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce the Delhi ordinance bill while his deputy Nityanand Rai will make a statement on the reasons for bringing an "immediate legislation" by promulgating the ordinance, as reported by PTI.