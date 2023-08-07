"Debate, discussion, dialogue have to take place": Jagdeep Dhankar flags concerns over disruptions in Parliament Delhi ordinance news: Amid the ongoing disruptions and deadlock in both Houses of Parliament over the Manipur situation, Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankar, on Sunday said the Parliament is a temple, where debate, discussion and dialogue have to take place. Dhankar said, "Our Parliament is a temple, where debate, discussion, dialogue has to take place. No one expects Parliament to be engaged in disturbance." "If, in our Parliamentary system, temples of democracy do not engage in dialogue and discussion but are plagued by disruption and disturbance, then that space will be occupied by forces that are not accountable to the Constitution," the Vice President added.

From no trust motion, Manipur to Delhi bill; here are crucial debates listed for discussion this week Parliament session: The ongoing dispute over the Manipur issue has led to continuous disruptions in the Parliament's monsoon session for the past 12 days. The deadlock between the Centre and the opposition alliance INDIA is likely to persist for the next few days. Despite the logjam, crucial debates are anticipated in the upcoming week, covering topics such as the Delhi Ordinance Bill, Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, and a possible no-confidence motion. The Parliament is also expected to witness Rahul Gandhi's active participation in these debates, which will undoubtedly be a significant moment for the legislative body.

'Opposing the bill is wrong' Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit Delhi ordinance news: Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has said, "It was confirmed that this bill will be passed in the Lok Sabha, as the govt has a majority there. When this bill will be introduced in the Rajya Sabha, though the govt doesn't have a majority here but just like in Lok Sabha if some other parties will support this bill, then it will be passed...In my opinion, opposing this bill is wrong."

'Centre trying to forcefully take rights of Delhi' says Gopal Rai Delhi ordinance Bill news: While speaking to news agency ANI, AAP Minister Gopal Rai said, "Central govt is trying to forcefully take the rights of Delhi. All the opposition parties will together protest against this bill."

How can Delhi ordinance bill can be stopped in Rajya Sabha? Here's what INDIA MPs said Delhi ordinance news: The INDIA bloc MPs are hopeful that the Delhi ordinance bill can be stopped in the Rajya Sabha and BJP-led NDA government does not have a majority in the upper house. "They (government) have a majority in Lok Sabha, however, it's a different situation in Rajya Sabha. Therefore, we will discuss over it (Delhi services bill) and demand voting too. We are hopeful to stop the bill in Rajya Sabha," says Congress leader Pramod Tiwari told PTI on Thursday. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also commented on the same lines on Wednesday, as he stated, a quoted by PTI, “When this bill comes in Rajya Sabha, all members of the INDIA bloc will oppose it. The battle is also underway in the Supreme Court. This bill will definitely not survive and will have to go away." However, regional parties like BJD and YRCP supporting the NDA government on the issue, the bill can comfortably pass in Rajya Sabha.

Where does the numbers stand for NDA? Delhi services bill: Rajya Sabha, there are a total of 245 seats of which eight are vacant and makes the total number of seats to 237. The majority mark to pass the Bill in Rajya Sabha will be 119. On the other hand, with the combined numbers of all parties who have extended support to AAP, including the Congress, is 105.

Moreover, the BJP-led government claims to have a solid backing of 127 members out of the existing 238, inching comfortably above the halfway mark of 120. This includes - 103 members of BJP and allies in the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Sources close to the development also cited, the ruling party is also confident of the support of five nominated and one independent MPs. Read more here

Who are likely to vote against the bill in the Parliament? Delhi Ordinance Bill news LIVE: Around 109 MPs, including members from the 26-member opposition alliance INDIA and Independents are set to vote against the bill replacing the contentious Delhi services ordinance. Of the 26 parties from the opposition grouping, at least 18 have a presence in Rajya Sabha and have 101 MPs collectively. Apart from that, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which has seven Rajya Sabha MPs, assured that they will vote against the bill.

Can Delhi ordinance bill win the number test for PM Modi govt in Rajya Sabha? Delhi Ordinance Bill news: The Delhi ordinance bill is expected to comfortably pass the half-way mark in Rajya Sabha after Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal assured the Centre that they will support the bill. While the BJP-led NDA lacks a full majority in the Rajya Sabha, the backing of BJD, which has nine MPs in Rajya Sabha, and YSR Congress Party of Jagan Reddy, which has nine members in Rajya Sabha and 22 in Lok Sabha, ensure the bill can now easily attain the required support.