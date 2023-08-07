Delhi Ordinance Bill: On one hand, the Indian National Congress has made its stance clear on the Delhi Ordinance Bill, some party members have a different stance on the bill. Congress leader and former MP from Delhi, Sandeep Dikshit extended his support to the bill on Sunday.

He also said that opposing the Central government's bill is wrong.

"It was confirmed that this bill will be passed in the Lok Sabha, as the govt has a majority there. When this bill will be introduced in the Rajya Sabha, though the govt doesn't have a majority here but just like in Lok Sabha if some other parties will support this bill, then it will be passed...In my opinion, opposing this bill is wrong," Dikshit said.

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to move the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT) Ammendment Bill, 2023, in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Earlier, the bill was passed in Lok Sabha by a voice vote after a walkout by members of I.N.D.I.A. alliance.

‘They themselves are trapped,’ Sandeep Dikshit attacks AAP

Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal is trying his best to seek support from opposition parties against the bill, especially in the Rajya Sabha. Other than supporting the bill, Sandeep Dikshit, launched an attack on AAP and said that they themselves are trapped.

"Who is Aam Aadmi Party to attack any party, they themselves are trapped. They don't even know that their big party leaders will be outside jail or in jail. They should worry about themselves. Congress party is with them just for this bill," he added.

He also claimed that the Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal has ‘fooled’ the people of Delhi.

"The way Arvind Kejriwal has fooled the people of Delhi, he is now fooling members of the alliance and the whole country," Dikshit said.