Parliament Session Live: The Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up the bill to replace the ordinance for control of services in Delhi for consideration and passage on Thursday. It was up for mentioned on the list of business of the House for Wednesday but could not be taken up as Lok Sabha was adjourned minutes after the house opened amid opposition protest. The bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday with opposition parties opposing the government’s move. Opposition MPs including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Saugata Roy, NK Premachandran, Sushil Kumar Rinku and Asaduddin Owaisi are likely to move a resolution against the ordinance promulgated by the Centre in May this year when the bill is taken up for consideration. The ordinance on the control of services in Delhi was promulgated in May days after the Supreme Court verdict on the issue.

Delhi services bill is against the Constitution: AAP MP says On Delhi services bill, AAP MP Sanjay Azad says it is against the Constitution of India. Since BJP is losing elections in Delhi for the last 25 years, they are snatching the rights of Delhi government

Delhi Services Bill is much draconian: DMK MP TR Baalu On the Delhi Services Bill, DMK MP TR Baalu says, "We will definitely oppose the Delhi Bill. It is very much draconian. This bill has to be opposed..."

Parliament session: INDIA MPs request an earlier date for debate on no-confidence motion Opposition parties on Wednesday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, requesting an advanced schedule for the no-confidence debate so that they can participate in the debate and put forward their opinion about how the situation needs to be dealt with. Earlier this week, the Birla announced that the no-confidence will be taken up for discussion on August 8 to 10, the last three days of the session "We told the Speaker that the government is using this opportunity to pass a number of bills and we want to participate in the discussion. If the no-confidence discussion takes place at the earliest, then we can participate in the discussion on the legislative agenda," added this person who asked not to be named. (Read here)

Parliament session: Adjournment Motion notice sent to both houses Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss border situation with China. Rajya Sabha MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain gives Suspension of Business notice to discuss the situation in Manipur.

Digital Personal Data Protection bill in Lok Sabha on Thursday Telecom and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will introduce the digital personal data protection bill in Lok Sabha on Thursday, the government said in a notification. "Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw to move for leave to introduce a Bill to provide for the processing of digital personal data in a manner that recognises both the right of individuals to protect their personal data and the need to process such personal data for lawful purposes and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto. Also to introduce the bill," the notification said. With the introduction, the bill will be a step closer to India having its first law on data privacy and data protection. The bill needs to be passed by both houses of Parliament. The ongoing monsoon session that began July 20 has been a tumultuous one, marred by disruptions and walkouts by opposition parties, over the violence in the northeastern state of Manipur. (Read here)

Delhi services ordinance: No compromise with govt on the bill to replace, says Sharad Pawar There should be no compromise with the government on the bill to replace the Delhi services ordinance, NCP founder and Rajya Sabha member Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday. The Union government had on Tuesday tabled the contentious bill in Lok Sabha to replace the Delhi services ordinance amid vociferous protests by opposition members, who termed it a "murder of democracy", evoking a sharp retort of "politically motivated" jibe from Home Minister Amit Shah. There should be no compromise with the government on the bill to replace the Delhi services ordinance, Pawar said during a meeting of opposition parties for shaping a strategy for cornering the BJP in Parliament, as reported by PTI

Parliament session: INDIA MPs to meet to chalk out the strategy INDIA parties floor leaders will meet at 10am in the office of the Leader of Opposition Rajya Sabha in Parliament to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the house.