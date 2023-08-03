Parliament Session Live: The Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up the bill to replace the ordinance for control of services in Delhi for consideration and passage on Thursday. It was up for mentioned on the list of business of the House for Wednesday but could not be taken up as Lok Sabha was adjourned minutes after the house opened amid opposition protest.

The bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday with opposition parties opposing the government’s move.

Opposition MPs including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Saugata Roy, NK Premachandran, Sushil Kumar Rinku and Asaduddin Owaisi are likely to move a resolution against the ordinance promulgated by the Centre in May this year when the bill is taken up for consideration.

The ordinance on the control of services in Delhi was promulgated in May days after the Supreme Court verdict on the issue.