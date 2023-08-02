‘Delhi Ordinance Bill should bring clarity…,’ what government officials want from the bill1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST
Bill to replace Delhi administrative services ordinance aims to bring clarity and streamline governance.
The bill to replace ordinance on the control of administrative services in Delhi would likely bring clarity in regards to chain of command and remove confusion hampering governance, a group of retired and serving bureaucrats told PTI.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×