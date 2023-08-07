Delhi Ordinance bill tabled in Rajya Sabha by Amit Shah, INDIA MPs call it ‘dictatorial’1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 02:14 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah moves Delhi ordinance bill in Rajya Sabha, likely to pass smoothly with majority support.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday moved the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, or Delhi ordinance bill in Rajya Sabha on Monday. Though the INDIA bloc MPs are opposing the bill, it is likely to be voted and into a law today itself. BJP led NDA do not have the majority in the upper house to push the bill alone, but regional parties like YSRCP and (BJD) have supported the bill which will ensure smooth passage of the bill.