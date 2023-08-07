Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday moved the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, or Delhi ordinance bill in Rajya Sabha on Monday. Though the INDIA bloc MPs are opposing the bill, it is likely to be voted and into a law today itself. BJP led NDA do not have the majority in the upper house to push the bill alone, but regional parties like YSRCP and (BJD) have supported the bill which will ensure smooth passage of the bill.

Vehemently opposing the bill, senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi cited that the bill is ‘unconstitutional’. It will make the ‘ordinance’ completely ‘dictatorial’.

Earlier on August 3, the Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha by a voice vote after a walkout by members of I.N.D.I.A Alliance. The bill empowers the Central Government to make rules in connection with the affairs of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, including the functions, terms, and other conditions of service of officers and employees.

Can Delhi ordinance bill win the number test in Rajya Sabha?

The bill is likely to pass smoothly in the upper house

In the Rajya Sabha, there are a total of 245 seats, out of which 8 are currently vacant. This means the current strength is 237. Thus, the majority mark to pass the Bill in the Upper House will be 119.On the other hand, the combined strength of all the parties that have extended support to the AAP, including the Congress, is 107.YSRCP and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) have extended their support to the bill, which will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has 112 seats. With support from BJD's 9 seats, YSRCP's 9 seats, and TDP's 1 seat, the total will reach 131 seats, paving the way for the bill to be passed in the Upper House.