Delhi Ordinance Bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha tomorrow

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, aimed at replacing the contentious ordinance on the control of services and officers' posting in Delhi will be introduced in Lok Sabha tomorrow.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been seeking the support of opposition parties against the Ordinance. Members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance have said they will oppose the Bill in Parliament.

The bill is in the listed agenda of the government for Tuesday and is likely to be introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal had informed Lok Sabha of the government's business on Friday and mentioned that the bill to replace Delhi ordinance is on the official agenda next week.

The ordinance was issued by the Centre a week after the Supreme Court on May 11 ordered that the elected dispensation of Delhi will have executive control over services matters including the transfer and posting of bureaucrats in the Delhi government.

The bill seeks to replace the ordinance brought by the Centre in May which excluded ‘services’ from the legislative competence of the Delhi legislative assembly. The ordinance was brought days after the Supreme Court judgement on the control of services in Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been seeking opposition parties' support against the ordinance and the bill to replace it.

Members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance are expected to oppose the bill in Parliament.

The government has expressed confidence of getting the bill passed.