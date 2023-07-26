Delhi ordinance replacement bill passed by cabinet amid Opposition protests

Delhi ordinance replacement bill passed by cabinet amid Opposition protests1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 01:49 AM IST
The Union Cabinet has approved a bill to replace an ordinance on the creation of an authority for transfers and postings of Group-A officers in Delhi. The bill is expected to be tabled in the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament.
The Cabinet has reportedly passed the Delhi Ordinance Bill despite ongoing protests from Opposition leaders. The legislation was approved by a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening. A bill is likely to be tabled in the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament to replace the ordinance.
