Business News/ News / India/  Delhi ordinance replacement bill passed by cabinet amid Opposition protests

Delhi ordinance replacement bill passed by cabinet amid Opposition protests

1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 01:49 AM IST Anwesha Mitra

The Union Cabinet has approved a bill to replace an ordinance on the creation of an authority for transfers and postings of Group-A officers in Delhi. The bill is expected to be tabled in the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj during the inauguration of 30 RO Plants and Water Dispensing Units

The Cabinet has reportedly passed the Delhi Ordinance Bill despite ongoing protests from Opposition leaders. The legislation was approved by a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening. A bill is likely to be tabled in the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament to replace the ordinance.

What is this Delhi ordinance all about?

The controversial Delhi ordinance was promulgated for the creation of an authority for transfers and postings of Group-A officers in Delhi. It came into existed on May 19 - mere days after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi to the elected government headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The apex court order had excluded police, public order and land.

The ordinance facilitated the setting up of a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre. Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor before the May 11 top court verdict.

An ordinance is promulgated by the President on the recommendation of the Union Cabinet when the Parliament is not in session. It is mandatory for the Parliament to adopt a law to replace the ordinance within six weeks of the commencement of the next session.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 01:49 AM IST
