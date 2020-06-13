Delhi has recorded its highest single-day spike after 2,137 Covid-19 positive cases were reported on Friday. Delhi saw 71 deaths due to coronavirus and 667 recovered/migrated/discharged in last 24 hours. Total number of positive cases in Delhi stands at 36,824, including 1214 deaths and 13,398 recovered/migrated/discharged, says Delhi govt's latest Covid Health Bulletin.

Of total 5,947 samples tested on Friday, an overwhelming 2,137 people were tested positive for the infection. The Covid positivity rate is 35.9% for the day. Delhi has tested a cumulative total of 2,77,463 samples till Friday.

Total active cases in Delhi stands at 22,212. 523 new cases were admitted to hospitals on Friday and 369 were discharged.

Delhi has total 9,558 dedicated covid beds of which 5,361 were occupied and 4,197 beds are vacant. Delhi has a total of 253 vacant ICU/ventilators out of total 598.

Delhi has a total of 17,261 has positive patients in home isolation till date. There were a total 222 containment zones as on Friday in the national capital.

Delhi is witnessing an exponential rise in the new covid cases after the lockdown was relaxed to open more activities, shops and malls. Delhi govt has announced that the there will no lockdown extension in the national capital.

"There is transmission in the community. But if it is community transmission or not that can be declared by the Centre only. It is a technical term," Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

